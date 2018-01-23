RoSPA gold for Ewloe construction firm Anwyl

A construction company has been honoured for its commitment to safety in the workplace.

Anwyl Group, based in Ewloe, secured a gold medal in the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents awards 2017.

The construction company has successfully achieved five consecutive gold awards from RoSPA which has resulted in it being presented with a prestigious Gold Medal.

Open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, the awards recognise entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Gold medals are presented to organisations that sustain the standards required for the gold level over a number of consecutive years.

Tom Anwyl, director at Anwyl Construction, said: “We are delighted to have received a gold medal in this year’s RoSPA awards.

“Maintaining exceptional standards of health and safety is of particular importance to us, right across the group, and I would like to thank everyone involved in helping us achieve this accreditation including the site managers and our subcontractors.”