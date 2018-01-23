Eurochange opens Wrexham branch

One of Britain’s largest foreign exchange providers has created three new jobs with the opening of its first North Wales branch in Wrexham.

The launch of the latest Eurochange at the Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre marks the company’s 151th branch across the UK, and its fifth in Wales after two in Cardiff alongside others in Cwmbran and Newport.

Eurochange provides a comprehensive range of over 70 travel currencies to individuals and businesses, as well as an international payments service allowing money to be sent overseas via the same systems that high street banks use.

Giles Custerson, managing director at Eurochange, said: “We see Wales as a key growth area and we look forward to providing an expert foreign exchange service to locals and those visiting Wrexham.”

Praised for delivering fair value pricing, convenient locations and expert staff, Eurochange handles over two and a half million customer transactions each year and it says its latest opening at Eagles Meadow highlights the public’s desire for a quick, reliable and efficient travel money service.

The firm were recently announced as Travel Money Provider of the Year in the MoneyAge Awards for the second year in a row.

The new Eagles Meadow branch has a team of three who will provide the full range of foreign exchange services to customers.

Eurochange was established in 1975 and over the past 40 years the business has grown by delivering great rates, convenient locations and expert staff, as well as providing corporate travel money solutions to major companies.

Since its acquisition by NoteMachine, a major UK ATM provider in 2014, Eurochange has seen an average of 20 new branches open every year, including the expansion of the network in Wales and Scotland.

Mr Custerson added: “We are delighted to continue the growth of our branch network with the opening of our fifth branch in Wales, adding to our existing four branches and the head office of our parent company NoteMachine.

“Our total number of branches across the UK now stands at over 150 and we have plans to open further branches in 2018.”

Eagles Meadow centre manager Kevin Critchley said: “We are delighted to welcome Eurochange to Eagles Meadow.

“It will be a great benefit not only to local people but also to the increasing number of foreign visitors who are making their way to the Wrexham area.

“The fact that the new branch has created three new jobs really sets the seal on Eurochange’s opening at Eagles Meadow.”