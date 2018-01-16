Wrexham film production company shoots its first TV ad

An up and coming Wrexham-based film production company has completed its first TV commercial which was shot for Chester-based estate agents, Homeasy.

The commercial by StoryJar is currently airing on Sky TV until the end of February.

StoryJar worked with Homeasy to produce the TV commercial, which used local residents from the Wrexham and Chester area instead of actors to help drive through a warm sense of community in the advert.

The entire production was filmed at various locations in and around the Wrexham and Chester area.

Ben Stevens, founder and creative director of StoryJar, said “The opportunity to shoot a TV commercial came as a pleasant surprise as we are currently focusing on promotional and testimonial based films for businesses.

“Production of the Homeasy commercial was a great experience. Working with local residents and filming at lovely, scenic locations between Wrexham and Chester was fantastic, and the visual results were great”.

Ken Davies, founder of Homeasy, added “It was important that we used real people in the TV ad and we shot it in real locations around the area.

“We shot in 10 different locations with individuals, couples, families and even a kids football team, one of three local teams that Homeasy sponsor.

“We are a new company and so is StoryJar, so it was a great collaboration from two businesses that have big plans for 2018.”