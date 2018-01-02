Ewloe construction firm Anwyl hands over new health centre to slate town

Ewloe-based Anwyl Construction’s newly-built health and wellbeing centre in Blaenau Ffestiniog has been officially opened by Welsh Government Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.

The £3.9 million Canolfan Goffa Ffestiniog has been built for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to provide a focal point to access health, social care, third sector and wellbeing services in the area and also support the Welsh Government’s vision for providing care in the community and closer to people’s homes.

Award-winning Anwyl has provided facilities for over 35 services to be delivered from the new health and wellbeing centre which will host a dementia day service, new consultant palliative, heart failure, oxygen assessment and audiology clinics and a much strengthened learning disabilities service, as well as a range of third sector services including Job Centre Plus and Citizens’ Advice.

Mr Gething, third right, was provided with a tour of the building during his visit and met with staff at the former Meddygon y Blaenau surgery, which has moved into the centre.