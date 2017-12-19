Wrexham gun shop Dragon Field Sports right at home with bigger and better premises

In 1999 a retired ship’s chandler decided to open another business as a way of keeping busy.

Being a keen shooter, Ian Okell realised that Wrexham hadn’t had a gun shop of its own for several years and thought it might be worth testing the water and so Dragon Field Sports was born.

At first it operated as a concession in another store, but by 2003 that was no longer big enough and it moved to its own first floor premises on Egerton Street in Wrexham town centre.

The business operated successfully there for some time, but by two or three years ago it had become clear that it had once again outgrown the premises and needed somewhere bigger.

It discovered the owners of Wrexham Glass were planning to retire and agreed to buy their building earlier this year.

Ian says Wrexham Council was very supportive and North Wales Police, with whom Dragon work closely, were also very helpful.

Finally at the end of November the new shop opened for business, clearly marked with the Dragon Field Sports’ name, next to the entrance to the Island Green shopping centre, with the biggest car park in Wrexham right on its doorstep.

Ian’s son Mike is now the shop manager.

He was originally a micro biologist with a large brewery in Reading, but has retrained and is now an experienced gunsmith.

One of Mike’s sisters, Sarah, has also joined the business and runs the administration as well as joining in with the sales.