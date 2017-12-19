Bus services secured after Wrexham firm's collapse

New providers have been announced for routes covered by an operated which has gone out of business.

A spokesman said Wrexham Council officers had made “speedy progress” in securing replacement routes following the collapse of D Jones & Son.

The secured services, and their new providers, are:  35 – Plas Goulbourne – Arriva;  41 – Wrexham Industrial Estare – Arriva;  C56 – Chester (via Holt) – Stagecoach and  146 – Whitchurch – Pat’s Coaches.

Although the new services will require the approval of the office of the Traffic Commissioner, Wrexham Council is confident these new services will be back on the road as soon as possible.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “I’m pleased officers have been able to secure these routes working with with operators as a lot of concern was raised when D Jones & Son ceased trading.

”These routes should now hopefully relaunch very soon.

“While approval of the office of the Traffic Commissioner is required, the commissioner has noted that the new secured services will be dealt with as a matter of urgency, which we are supporting.”

He added: “We know there are other routes yet to be secured, but officers will continue to work hard to try and restore them as soon as possible.”