Silver celebration for firm with Flint HQ

A wet wipe manufacturer with headquarters in Flint is celebrating 25 years of production in Europe.

Nice-Pak International produces baby wipes, cosmetic wipes, household and personal care wipes for global brands and retailers.

The company initially imported product into the UK, prior to the opening in November 1992 of its first manufacturing operation.

Since then its manufacturing capacity has grown from one production line in Flint to 30 across Europe.

The firm, whose parent company’s first global client was fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, now employs more than 900 people in Europe across three facilities in Flint, Wigan and Magdeburg, Germany.

In Europe alone, Nice-Pak produces more than 670 million packs of wet wipes annually.

In the UK the firm has recently opened a £40m state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.

Its parent company Nice-Pak Products is owned by Robert Julius, whose father, Arthur Julius, invented the world’s first disposable wet napkin in 1957.

Today the product range is designed for the family and home. As well as baby wipes and cosmetic wipes, it includes moist toilet tissue and household cleaning wipes.

The company has grown annually, supported by a long serving workforce, 55 per cent of whom have 10 years or more continuous service.

Nice-Pak has also for the last four consecutive years received a global award from the Top Employers’ Institute for providing excellent employee conditions.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, the company has produced a film allowing a glimpse inside its factories see www.nice-pak.co.uk/nice-pak-celebrates-silver-jubilee/

Nice-Pak is also marking the anniversary internally over coming months.

Nice-Pak International chief executive, Michael Staton, said: “The key to our success has been our people.

“They have evolved and supported our business growth and many of them have been with us for the long term.

“We are now embarking on the next phase of our development with further investment programmes planned in Flint and Germany, which will provide the bedrock for continued growth.”