Wrexham online sports firm picks up award at Wembley Stadium

A Wrexham sports equipment retailer has been crowned the best in Britain after scooping a prestigious national business award presented at Wembley Stadium.

Net World Sports claimed top honours in the ‘SME – Incorporated for less than 10 years’ category of the UK Business Awards 2017 after wowing judges with both their original entry and a presentation delivered on the morning of the event, which took place at the home of English football last week.

The sports supplier, which sells more than 100,000 of its FORZA football goals a year to customers throughout the world, making it the UK’s biggest-selling goal manufacturer, beat business energy supplier Yu Energy into second place, with cleantech company Isle Utilities and pizza oven manufacturer Uuni also reaching the final stages.

Known as ‘The Dons’ after its founder and chairman Don Hales, the UK Business Awards are endorsed by the Cranfield School of Management and celebrate the exceptional achievements of companies across the country.

Previous winners include Virgin, O2, Barclays and Aldi.

A total of 20 prizes were handed out at this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by international speaker and former foreign correspondent Michael Dodd at Wembley’s glamorous 1,000 capacity Great Hall.

Alex Lovén, managing director of Net World Sports, said: “As the country’s biggest-selling goal manufacturer, it’s so fitting that our latest awards victory should come at the stadium known to many across the world as the home of football.

“With this particular award, the judges were assessing whether a business truly understands the needs of their customers.

“This is something all our team works tirelessly to do, from our customer care and sales staff speaking on the phones or replying to emails, or our web and marketing departments ensuring our websites are clear, concise, and compelling, through to our procurement team developing the best possible products, and our warehouse and operations teams going the extra mile to provide the quickest delivery times to customers across the world.

“It’s thanks to their outstanding work that our customers keep coming back to us again and again, and it’s their continued dedication that keeps our business growing at such a phenomenal rate.

“This latest prize is richly-deserved reward for their ongoing efforts and provides great motivation and momentum as we head into the incredibly busy festive period.”

In a double awards boost, Net World Sports’ Wembley win came hot on the heels of being named as a finalist in the Retail Week Awards 2018, seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the retail sector.

Next March, the Wrexham retailer will go head-to-head against companies including clothing brand ASOS, health food chain Holland and Barrett, and electrical goods specialist AO.com to compete for the ‘International Growth Retailer of the Year’ prize.