Wrexham lawyer delighted with her new role

A Wrexham woman who juggled university studies with raising a young family has realised her dream of returning to her home town as a criminal lawyer.

Mum of three Christie Ankers-Phillips gave birth to her third child in the final year of a BA Hons degree at the University of Chester.

After her youngest child began nursery she returned to the University of Law at Christleton where she was awarded an LLB Law degree after completing both the Graduate Diploma in Law and the Legal Practice Course in which she gained a commendation.

Speaking about her appointment Christie said: “After I completed my LPC in July 2013 I became a volunteer for the Witness Service at both Wrexham and Mold magistrates’ courts as my ultimate dream was to become a criminal lawyer.

“I originally trained in Chester, working within the immigration and family law sector before realising my dream in October this year when I was offered a position in the specialist Crime department at GHP Legal.

“The cherry on top of the cake was that it was at their head office in my home town of Wrexham.”