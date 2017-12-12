Welsh rugby star set to tackle new business challenge in Wrexham

FRESH off a plane from Australia after representing Wales at the Rugby League World Cup, Phil Joseph is now setting up business in Wrexham.

Phil, who enjoyed a top-flight career starting at the age of 16, confirmed his retirement from the game following this year’s World Cup.

As he now looks to the future, he’s setting up his own sports physiotherapy business in Wrexham.

But this isn’t Phil’s first business venture.

Having previously taken a break from playing to run a series of nightclubs and pubs in Huddersfield, he’s shown entrepreneurial spirit before.

“Rugby league is different to football,” he said. “Even for someone like myself who has spent years at the top end of the game, you still need to have a back-up plan for once you’ve finished playing.

“Whereas a career in football can set you up for life, that’s a rarity in rugby league.

“I have previous experience running a few bars and nightclubs, but my new business is running a clinic offering sports massages, rehabilitation and injury management.

“It’s an area which I’ve always been interested in and I’ve been working for a while to get to this stage.”

Joseph isn’t the only entrepreneur within his family as partner Sophia Bailey also runs successful beauty business Sophia Bailey Aesthetics.

“My partner also has a business run from Wrexham – and she’s actually the reason that I moved here.

“Wrexham is a fantastic place for both of us and it also has some great schools for our son, so that was a big reason for moving here.

“We originally concentrated on building her business and moving that forward, but now that is successful and I’ve finished playing, we’ve turned our attention building to mine.”

Joseph expressed his desire to develop his new business in Wrexham.

“We’ve just finished the clinic and things have taken off better than I ever expected.

“I’d hoped to have one or two clients a week, but I’ve already got one or two clients a day.

“I’ve also been working with world champion boxers Rocky Fielding and Martin Murray.

“I think that Wrexham is a great place for both me and my partner to build our businesses.

“My long-term plan is to build a successful business here and then also get back into the game by helping in a medical capacity.”

l System Deep Therapy is based at DW Sports in Wrexham. For more information, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook (@SystemDeepTherapy) or phone 07984 598003.