Talacre-based Darwin Escapes picks up 12 Hoseasons awards

Leading holiday park operator Darwin Escapes has scooped a dozen prestigious travel industry awards.

Talacre-based Darwin Escapes, which has holiday parks across the UK, has won 12 Hoseasons 2017 Awards.

Seven of the awards were Diamond Award Winners of their categories while the company’s Keswick Reach Lodge Retreat won Best Large Park in Britain.

Judges said the park is “a stunning new lodge retreat which offers the opportunity to experience the best of the Lake District from a luxurious base”.

The company’s haul of awards included:

l Best Large Relax and Explore Park in Devon, Somerset and Dorset – Cheddar Woods Resort & Spa

l Best Small Relax and Explore Park in Devon, Somerset and Dorset – Beach Cove Coastal Retreat

l Best Large Relax and Explore in Cornwall – Piran Meadows Resort & Spa

l Best Lodge Escape in Devon, Somerset and Dorset – Hawkchurch Resort & Spa

l Best Lodge Escape in South of England – Woodside Bay Lodge Retreat

l Best Lodge Escape in North of England – Keswick Reach Lodge Retreat

l Best Large Park in Britain – Keswick Reach Lodge Retreat

Receiving Diamond Awards were: Talacre Beach Holiday Home Park, Mullion Cove Coastal Retreat, Bath Mill Lodge Retreat, Wareham Forest Lodge Retreat and Canterbury Reach Lodge Retreat

Lindsey Esse, group managing director of Darwin Escapes, said: “The annual Hoseasons Awards are the most anticipated of the year for British holiday companies and it is a fantastic achievement to have won 12 awards.

“As a company, we are dedicated to giving our holiday owners and holidaymakers the best possible customer experience. My aim is to become the market leader for quality, self-catering holiday parks in the UK.”

Earlier this month, Lindsey was a finalist in the inaugural 2017 Everywoman in Travel Awards, celebrating the most exceptional female talent in the UK travel industry.

Under Lindsey’s leadership, Darwin Escapes has gone from strength to strength, ensuring guests “carve memories that last a lifetime”, while employing 500 full-time staff and over 200 additional seasonal employees.

In addition to its 20 holiday parks across the UK, Darwin Escapes has this year acquired two golf resorts - the KP Resort in Yorkshire and The Springs in Oxfordshire.