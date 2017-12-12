New home for award-winning Caergwrle pet photographer

AN award-winning pet photographer is expanding his growing company thanks to a new purpose-built studio in his garden.

Jonathan Yearsley, from Caergwrle, was keen to separate his business activities from his home life but wanted to avoid the need to commute so turned to Deeside-based Rubicon Garden Rooms, which has provided him with the

“perfect” solution.

The 46-year-old former IT consultant set up his own company, Jonathan Yearsley Pet and Equine Photography, six years ago after being inspired by his own two spaniels, and now specialises in dog and horse portraits.

He has just won Pet Photographer of the Year in the Me and My Pet category at the Xperience Awards

in South Wales.

He has also been handed a top ranking of five stars by Xperience, which is run by a collection of professional photographers, making him one of just a handful of dog photographers with the honour.

He was also previously Kennel Club Dog Photographer of the Year, and demand for his work is increasing year on year, with some clients travelling across Europe to get him to photograph their pet.

Jonathan believes moving his base from a loft conversion to a new outside studio will enable him to grow his business further.

Deeside-based Rubicon Garden Rooms create bespoke units used for everything from home offices to hobby dens, art or music rooms, yoga studios, and teenage chill-spaces.