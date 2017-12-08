Businesses invited to get involved with opening of Wrexham's new Ty Pawb arts hub

BUSINESSES are being invited to get involved with the opening of Wrexham’s new arts hub.

At a meeting of Wrexham Town Centre Forum, Jo Marsh, Wrexham Council’s arts lead, told business leaders of the ongoing progress at Ty Pawb and plans for its opening event, Dydd Llun Pawb, on April 2.

Jo, who is currently creative director for Oriel Wrecsam and will take on the same role at Ty Pawb, said: “We are on track to be opening on that date and most people are aware Focus Wales is leading on that event, which is fantastic.

“It takes place over one day but the lead-up has already started – we’re working with artists locally and different local groups including schools, brownies and cubs to contribute to a parade which will be part of the event on April 2.

“We’re looking into potentially having some kind of space in the town centre that will be used in March for workshops that people can drop into, so it really is exciting.

“I have spoken to Focus Wales and they are really keen to express that they would like as many people who want to, to be involved in the event.

“In terms of local businesses, there is the opportunity to have stalls on Chester Street – we are going to be focusing a lot of activity on Chester Street as a street party to celebrate the enlivening of that part of town.

“Also, particularly in relation to the parade, we’re interested in seeing activity in other parts of town as well.

“If anyone wants to get involved we would encourage that – get in touch with Focus Wales and ourselves by emailing enquiries@typawb.wales by December 22.

“The six souvenirs that we will be commissioning artists to make will be created - giant versions of them will be part of that parade. Later they will be manufactured to be sold in Ty Pawb as well, with a real Wrexham focus.”

She also revealed details about Ty Pawb’s first exhibition, which will be entitled ‘Is this planet Earth?’ adding: “It is open to the public from April 2 to June 24, 2018.

“The exhibition will explore what our planet might look like in the future with a focus on environmental and ecological changes.

“There will be Wrexham-specific artwork along with some that look at the theme more broadly.

“It will appeal to visitors with an interest in science fiction and the environment, as much as it will to those interested in the arts generally.

“We also have an artist in residence for the duration of the exhibition, a local artist called Tim Pugh who had had working exhibitions up in Oriel Wrecsam and Undegun.

“We’re looking at developing a town centre map to accompany the exhibition.

“We’re inviting businesses interested to get in touch and we can talk about how you might be able to devise an Is this planet Earth-themed coffee or something in relation to the exhibition which we can include in the maps, so visitors coming to Wrexham can visit Ty Pawb and we’re encouraging them to make the journey around the town as well.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about getting involved with the map project can email Jo.Marsh@Wrexham.gov.uk.