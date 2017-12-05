Wrexham beauty team hope VIP night will be a visible success

Big-hearted staff at a department store are raising money for a cancer charity.

Members of the beauty and fragrance team at Debenhams at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham have organised a VIP Ladies night with all proceeds going to support Look Good Feel Better (LGFB).

The charity helps women and teenagers battling cancer manage the visible side-effects of medical treatment.

The store’s evening event, which will be held on Thursday between 4pm and 9pm, will also feature a performance by Johnstown’s Ysgol yr Hafod choir and performers from Wrexham and District Pantomime Group who will bring their dancing dragon from Aladdin along for an evening of fun.

Debenhams cosmetics manager Karen Roberts says the event is in support of LGFB which is the store’s dedicated charity.

She said: “It’s going to be a fantastic evening in support of a wonderful charity which aims to help cancer victims gain confidence and increase their self-esteem at what is a very difficult time in their lives.

“Finding out you have cancer is life-changing and the stress of the appearance-related side effects can feel overwhelming.

“The charity runs free skincare and make-up workshops and masterclasses across the UK for women undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.”

She added: “Every VIP who attends our event will receive a gift box on arrival at the store. In five of the boxes there are glass slippers which will mean the recipient has won one of five prizes.

“We have a luxury hamper packed with goodies worth £350, and four prizes of gift vouchers worth £100, £50, £25 and £10.

“We will also be having free Prosecco and Christmas menu food tasting plus a fashion show and advice from our own store stylists.

“We also have a charity raffle. Tickets for the evening event are just £5 each which is redeemable on the night on any purchase.

“It’s going to be a wonderful event and tickets are going fast. It’s a chance to enjoy a bit of a pamper and get some great ideas while supporting what is a really good cause.”

Debenhams skin care assistant Amanda Wood, who works for Clarins Beauty Products, says the event will see staff on hand to offer VIP guests lots of help and advice.

She said: “We are expecting a very busy but fun evening. These event are always popular and there will be expert staff and beauticians on hand to offer plenty of advice about products and treatments.”

Ysgol Yr Hafod teacher Owain Smith says school choir members are really looking forward to performing a few numbers at the Debenhams VIP evening event.

He said: “As a school we are very active in supporting charities and good causes. We were asked to sing at the Debenhams VIP event and as it is for such a good charity we readily agreed.

“The children enjoy singing and performing as a choir and it promises to be a wonderful evening. We are pleased to be taking part.”

To learn more about Look Good Feel Better please visit

lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk.