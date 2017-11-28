Mold-based clothing and workwear firm Outlanda is celebrates a year in business

A Mold-based business producing branded clothing and workwear is celebrating a year in business with the announcement of a further new job appointment.

Production assistant Kylie Timms joins Outlanda Ltd at its Denbigh Road premises to run the company’s £40k state of the art embroidery machine, capable of producing eight garments simultaneously.

Outlanda was the brainchild of director Trish Gillard, who has over 20 years industry experience in producing and selling personalised clothing to businesses across North Wales and Cheshire.

Trish secured buy-in and investment from fellow directors James Wilson, Chris Quayle and Nick Cheetham.

The first year has seen the workforce double to eight people including a graphic design graduate from the local area.

The company has secured contracts to supply team kits for newly promoted Prestatyn Town FC, and staff clothing for Lyons Holiday Parks and garden products manufacturers

Zest 4 Leisure.

Outlanda also produces branded clothing for prestigious events including the Liverpool International Horse Show and the Bolesworth International Horse Show in Cheshire.

It supplies the clothing for staff at the events and runs the merchandise stand selling branded goods to visitors and competitors too.

Trish said: “As well as the core business of safety and workwear we have developed links with sporting organisations to produce team kits.

“We also work with event organisers in developing and selling a range of merchandise, on their behalf, that complements their brand image.

“We run the merchandise stands at events and create an online shop which links seamlessly with the event’s website creating an important additional income stream.”

Outlanda sponsored Flintshire Pride in May and produced and supplied the colourful rainbow event wristbands.

There are plans to expand this business further in 2018 with important contracts being won in the manufacturing sector.