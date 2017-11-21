Wrexham logistics firm Ningbo expands into new warehouse

A leading Wrexham-based warehouse and logistics company has expanded into an additional warehouse due to client growth.

The extra 25,000 sq ft warehouse on the Whitegate Industrial Estate provides Ningbo Palletised Distribution with much-needed extra capacity and takes its total covered area to more than 100,000 sq ft.

The additional unit has also led to financial investment, new recruits and internal promotions.

The firm has appointed a new warehouse operative, a class one shunter driver with a fork lift truck license, and taken on an extra admin person.

It’s also promoted 20-year-old Sean Davies to site manager.

The expansion for Ningbo comes off the back of new contract wins as well as existing clients using the company’s site for storage after experiencing their own growth.

Chris Stockton, founder and managing director of Ningbo, said: “We have seen the need to expand approaching for a while and I’m pleased to have found a location close to our existing main depot site.

“Our clients have achieved organic growth at a considerable rate. Their success means they not only need to transport more goods, they also require additional storage solutions.

“Space is at a premium locally, and expanding existing sites or moving premises completely, is not an option today.

“We have noticed a big increase in enquiries from clients to hold pallets as well as move them around the country.

“For example, Shrewsbury-based Maxpack, which specialises in packaging solutions, is one of those companies that has engaged us to store extra pallets of stock, and distribute on our own fleet for their customers in Wrexham, Chester and Manchester.

“Our facility is purpose built with a bespoke fully-tracked and traced warehouse system via our online customer booking portal, which gives stock management, online job entry/call off, and 24-hour access to a live stock list.”

Ningbo, with headquarters on the Wrexham Industrial Estate, has invested £180,000 in the new warehouse, with a £10,000 uplift to link the site to its existing mainframe IT system, £30,000 racking installation, £80,000 on a new Volvo unit, a £40,000 double decked trailer, and £20,000 into a narrow aisle Bendi fork lift truck.

In addition, the firm has recruited three new members of staff and promoted Sean to site manager.

Chris added: “Sean joined us from McDonalds when he was 17. His father Mike has been an integral part of the business for years and asked if he could come and answer the phone when we were busy.

“He has proved himself over the last three years and he more than deserves this opportunity. His IT and interpersonal skills are strong and the guys like working with him because he is hands on. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow into this role and play a key role in the success of the new warehouse.”