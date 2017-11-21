Tech chief to give talk to North Wales business leaders

The vice-president of tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise will address business leaders at the Institute of Directors North Wales annual Christmas lunch.

David Chalmers, vice-president and chief technologist at HPE, will give delegates an insight into the future of technology’s role in business.

The festive lunch, jointly held with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Cymru Wales, will also involve a networking session for IoD members and non-members alike.

David’s role at HPE involves spotting changes in the industry to keep up with consumer demands. He works closely with corporate sales to give customers innovative tech solutions.

IoD North Wales committee member Anthony Bullick, of Mold-based Outwrite, said: “The Christmas lunch is a mainstay in the IoD’s networking calendar and we’re excited to be welcoming David as this year’s speaker.

“Technology has revolutionised the way we do business and I know our members are fascinated about where it could go in the future.”

The lunch is at St George’s Hotel in Llandudno on Friday, December 8 from noon. To book, email iod.wales@ iod.com or call 02920 389 990.

Tickets cost £35 plus VAT for members and £45 plus VAT for non-members.

l The IoD is the longest-standing organisation to serve and support business leaders, with more than 100 years of service in raising professional standards.

You don’t need to be a company director to join the IoD.