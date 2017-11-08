Mold's Indigo Awnings expands into Middle East

One of the UK’s leading commercial shading specialists is embarking on an expansion into the Middle East.

Indigo Awnings has agreed its first deal with the Dubai-based Landmark Group to provide parasols for a new Carluccio’s restaurant in Dubai.

The company has also put in place distributor agreements in the region to accelerate the roll out of its comprehensive range of products including fixed structures, parasols, awnings and screening.

Trevor Ruddle, founder and managing director of Mold-based Indigo Awnings, has just returned from his latest visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He has developed his expansion plan with the support of the Welsh Government and Business Wales.

Trevor said: “There is a massive opportunity for Indigo Awnings in the Middle East region.

“Ultraviolet protection is increasingly on the agenda in that part of the world and there is a real opportunity to partner with the hospitality sector to provide the highest calibre of shading solutions.

“In addition to Landmark Group, we are also talking to other leading players in the hospitality industry as well as to architects, designers and professionals involved in the specification process for new hotels and restaurants in the region.

“I have received the most fantastic support from the Welsh Government and Business Wales who have helped to open doors and provide quality advice and expertise on how best to take Indigo Awnings into the Middle East region.”

Indigo Awnings has a proven track record of working with household names including Marriott Hotels, Yo Sushi, York Racecourse, Wembley Stadium and Lord’s Cricket Ground. It also supplied parasols to the London Olympics in 2012.

Indigo Awnings has its head office in Mold and has an experienced 30-strong team including designers, fitters and sales specialists.

Trevor added: “My recent visit to the UAE provided me with further market intelligence and some very interesting connections. We are aiming to hold an official launch event in the Middle East in the coming weeks.”