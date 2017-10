Spare a thought for Zoe Sheen when the clocks go back in the early hours.

She’ll have to change the time on all the clocks and watches at the F Hinds jewellers shop at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham.

Zoe will have to adjust the store’s stock of around 1,000 timepieces when British Summertime officially ends on Sunday.

She said: “It will take around two days to do and when I finish I’ll breathe a huge sigh of relief.”