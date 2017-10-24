Hotelier of year title for Carden Park's Paul

Thousands of people cast their votes in the UK’s Independent Hotelier of the Year Award, but only one outstanding personality could win and this year the coveted title went to Paul Bayliss MBE.

General manager of Carden Park and chairman of Cheshire Hoteliers Association, Paul Bayliss took home the prestigious award for Best Independent Hotelier across the UK this year where he represented his hotel Carden Park Country Estate and the North West at the awards ceremony at Olympia London Tuesday night.

Paul was handed the award by Bronwyn de Cholewa of SKY TV for representing outstanding leadership and standards of service within the UK’s fourth biggest industry, the hospitality sector.

The award recognises his achievements of excellence, a portfolio of outstanding roles within his career and for consistently inspiring the next generation to pursue and succeed in a career that is as equally challenging as it is rewarding.

Commenting on Paul’s achievements and commitment to the industry, the owner of Carden Park, Steve Morgan, says: “I’m so pleased for Paul and the industry leading recognition that he has received by winning this pinnacle award.

“Carden Park as a leading independent hotel continues to go from strength to strength. Paul is a highly respected leader within the luxury hotel industry and is especially renowned for giving people an opportunity to grow and develop.”

Paul was delighted to bring the award back to the region and said: “On a personal level to win probably the most prestigious award in our industry is fantastic.

“I’ve been very lucky in my career to have been given opportunities to learn and develop and this award recognises what we are doing at Carden and our ambitions for our people and our place in the industry going forward.”

The Independent Hotelier Awards take place annually during the Independent Hotel Show and are attended by 6,300 visitors over the two-day event.

Voting for the awards begins months prior allowing the public to vote for hotelier and hotel of the year.

Paul has served as general manager of the historic Carden Park Hotel since 2016 but his journey at Carden Park began nine years before as the deputy GM of the property.