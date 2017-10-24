Former Mold school pals set up online travel company

Two former school friends have set up an online travel agency in Flintshire after both going into the industry separately since leaving education.

Ex-Mold Alun sixth form students Hugh Bourne, 22, and Ben Owen, 24, have just launched venturetravel.co.uk in Mold.

They are backed by Sandycroft-based The Global Travel Group, one of the UK’s largest independent travel firms, which allows them to run their business independently.

The pair decided to join forces as they had both wanted to run their own firm since being in school together.

And other ex-school friends provided expertise with business advice and the design of the company logo.

Hugh initially joined a high street travel agency in Mold when he completed his A-levels.

And Ben spent three years working in the travel industry in customer service and marketing after gaining a business degree.

Hugh said: "Our holiday packages mean our customers can select any flight and accommodation to tailor make their perfect holiday, ensuring they get the best prices, but it is also ATOL protected under our licence so they won’t put any part of their trip at risk like they would if they booked them separately on the internet.

"We can search over 200 airlines and thousands of hotels in 76 different countries to allow customers to take advantage of the many deals on offer, some of which are only available to Global Travel's partners like ourselves."