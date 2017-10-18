Hawarden's Electroimpact in line to win more apprenticeship awards

A leading aerospace design and manufacturing engineering company is hoping to round off a successful year by picking up another award for its investment in training.

Electroimpact UK Ltd, based in Hawarden, has been shortlisted for the Medium Employer of the Year accolade at this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

The company, which won VQ Trainer of the Year and VQ Employer of the Year at the VQ Awards in Wales this summer, will discover if it has been successful at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on October 20.

Jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales, the awards are sponsored by Pearson PLC and supported by media partner, Media Wales.

Thirty star learners, employers and learning providers involved in the delivery of successful skills programmes across Wales have been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners, employers, tutors and assessors who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeships and Apprenticeship programmes.

Maintaining a small but constant flow of apprentices has helped to support the successful growth of Electroimpact UK Ltd.

Over the past four years, the company has created an apprenticeship programme, focussed on its machine shop, to nurture new talent that it can develop to its high standards.

It currently has five apprentices in a workforce of 140. The company’s apprentices have competed in major skills competitions at national and international level, including WorldSkills 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

Matthew Booth, UK manufacturing lead at Electroimpact, said: “From the minute the apprentices begin working with us, we developed a clear learning plan in conjunction with Coleg Cambria that has smart targets.

“With one-to-one mentoring, we ensure the apprentices have the support needed to meet those targets and can develop their knowledge and skills to the standard both the company and our customers expect.”

The company offers three apprenticeship frameworks, including a Higher Apprenticeship in Engineering Manufacture, Apprenticeship in Engineering Manufacture and, introduced this year, Master Craftsperson.

It works closely with learning provider, Coleg Cambria, to select apprentices and in the delivery of robust and in-depth training.

Matthew added: “As a result of our programme, we have grown our manufacturing capability, producing world class engineers with the skills to help the business grow further.”

Vicky Barwis of Coleg Cambria said: “Electroimpact is a model for small businesses in supporting apprentices.”