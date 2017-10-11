North Wales Institute of Director members tour Toyota Deeside factory

business leaders were given behind-the-scenes access at Toyota’s engine plant at an Institute of Directors North Wales event.

The group of IoD members were guests on an exclusive tour of the site, situated on the Deeside Industrial Park.

Attendees learned about Toyota’s approach to people development and improving efficiency, with one engine produced every 47 seconds at the factory.

The event started with Sarah Overson, senior manager of general affairs, delivering a presentation on the history of the site and the company’s ethos and principles.

She also discussed the plant’s production of hybrid engines to invest in the future of motoring and safeguard employment.

Visitors then had a guided tour of the plant in action, showing the entire process including casting and machining, assembly and quality control.

The engine plant, which opened in 1992, employs 622 people and is widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

The engines are exported to countries including Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa.

Jean Church, chair of IoD Wales said: “This was a brilliant chance to get an in-depth insight into the operation of one of the car industry’s biggest brands.

“The level of expertise required at the plant is extensive, and for more than 20 years Toyota UK has been providing quality employment for local people.

“I was particularly impressed with the excellent training and development in place for employees.

“I know that IoD members on the tour gleaned new ideas to implement in their own businesses.

“It’s fantastic that our members have had this opportunity to learn and receive insight into how a global brand sustains success in an intensely competitive sector.

“We had an excellent turn out, and I’m sure we will have a similar turnout for other autumn events, including a behind the scenes look at Airbus.”