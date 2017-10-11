Growing Wrexham delivery company takes on more staff

A growing logistics firm has taken on eight new employees after securing additional regions to cover as part of a national logistics network.

Wrexham-based Ningbo Palletised Distribution will now serve the LL48 to LL78 postcodes, which includes Anglesey, Bangor, Betwys-y-Coed, the Llyn Peninsula, and Barmouth.

And the company, which offers a next day pallet delivery and collection service, has brought in eight new recruits to meet the demands of the additional routes.

Five new drivers, two forklift truck operatives and one office-based employee have all joined Ningbo on a full time basis, bringing the firm’s total number of staff to 60.

The additional areas, which also cover Caernarfon and Porthmadog, have been awarded by the Palletline group, which counts the premier hauliers in the UK among its membership of 80 logistics firms.

It has also led to an investment of £250,000 in five 18-tonne lorries, two double decker trailers, a new Volvo tractor unit, and fork lift truck scanning for all inbound and outbound freight.

Managing director Chris Stockton said: “We’re thrilled to have secured these additional postcodes, with our strength of service being fundamental in the decision.

“We are ready to deliver the same high-quality service in North West Wales as we have in Cheshire, Shropshire and North East Wales.

“Our growth over the past 12 months has been structured and focussed. We are well placed to offer new customers the Palletline branded service, and we are therefore employing more quality staff than ever before, to keep our standards as high as humanly possible. A great team is fundamental to our service and performance.

“The expanded routes wouldn’t have been possible without Jonathan Edge, the managing director of Edge Transport, and vice chairman of Palletline PLC.

“He kindly agreed to release a proportion of the Welsh postcodes to Ningbo from his family-owned Edge Transport business, as Edge shifts its Palletline territory to now include some WA postcodes.”

In the Palletline network, Ningbo Palletised Distribution consistently ranks inside the top 15 for attributes including on time in full delivery performance, adhering to procedure eg ensuring all paper work is scanned, all deliveries have electronic signatures recorded, and depot and vehicle scanning is 100 per cent for pallet traceability.

In addition to the UK, Ningbo delivers to all of Europe and runs a nightly service to Ireland, giving customers a next day, and economy service.

It also offers businesses the option of palletised freight storage, pick and pack, and container unloading with a bespoke fully-tracked and traced warehouse system, via an online booking portal which gives stock management, online job entry/call off, and 24-hour access to a live stock list.

Ningbo Palletised Distribution is part of the Ningbo Group. Sister business Ningbo Furniture, is a supplier of contract furniture.

Ningbo Wrexham HR manager Craig Martin, centre, with a selection of the new recruits at Ningbo’s Wrexham depot.