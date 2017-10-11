Deeside-based Iceland founder wins Grocer Cup

Iceland was named Online Retailer of the Year at last week’s IGD Awards.

This is a new award based on real customer satisfaction as measured by the IGD’s ShopperVista monthly shopping tracker.

At the same ceremony founder and executive chairman Sir Malcolm Walker was presented with the Grocer Cup, awarded to the individual who has contributed most to the grocery industry over the last year by showing exceptional leadership in inspiring their company to achieve results.

This was decided by popular vote, with Sir Malcolm beating nine other leaders from companies including Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco.

The week before last Iceland received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Retail Industry Awards, continuing an amazing run of success that in 2017 alone has included being named Online Supermarket of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards, where it also won the award for Business Initiative of the Year for the new Iceland Kitchen; winning two Gold, two Silver and four Bronze Awards at the British Frozen Food Awards – more than any other retailer; and being named Convenience Retailer of the Year at the FreshAwards for excellence in fresh produce.

Iceland was also named Best Online Store for the second consecutive year in the annual Which? supermarket survey.

Iceland managing director of online David Devany said: “Winning awards seems to be becoming a habit, but it is a massive thrill to pick one up that is based on genuine customer feedback.

“This reinforces the findings of the Which? supermarket survey that we really do offer the best online service in the UK.”

Malcolm Walker said: “I’ve never been a great fan of awards dinners – to put it mildly – but I have to say that the IGD Awards were a truly fantastic event.

“Winning The Grocer Cup is one of the absolute highlights of my 53 years in retailing – and the fact that it was voted for by my colleagues, competitors, suppliers and customers makes it all the more special. I thank everyone who voted for me for this huge demonstration of support.”