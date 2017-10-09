Sweet taste of success for Shotton chocolate maker

A CHOCOLATE factory that produces the hottest chilli chocolate in the UK is on the lookout for bigger premises after quadrupling its number of orders.

Precious Chocolates in Shotton has landed £60,000 worth of contracts in the last three weeks alone – the same amount the company would expect to secure in an entire year.

The rapid growth means they will also be taking on permanent staff in the future.

Precious Chocolates, which was established in 2007, will be attending this year’s Llangollen Food Festival for the first time – where the red hot chilli chocolate will be officially launched.

Managing director Carl Gillard believes it is the hottest on the market.

He said: “The chilli used in the chocolates comes in between 35,000 to 40,000 heat units on the Scoville scale, which measures the pungency of chilli peppers.

“People at Llangollen Food Festival should be aware that it's hot! We’ve gone as hot as we can go with it.

“It’s important that when visiting our stall that children are accompanied by an adult as some of our lines contain allergens.”

Precious Chocolates will be among 120 stallholders at the festival, which will be staged at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has been named as one of the Top 10 food festivals in the UK by the Daily Telegraph and Independent newspapers.

Carl is currently working on orders for a number of major distributors and expects to have its lines in more than 4,000 shops across the UK - including high end department stores and garden centres – by the end of the year.

He runs the day to day operations and is supported by his wife Carole, who acts as company secretary outside her full time job, and any temporary staff required to meet demand.

They have numerous flavours, but specialise in coating raisins soaked in alcohol, white chocolate and chilli, and chocolate coffee beans.

Carl, 48, said: “The business is growing at a rapid rate at the moment. It's almost impossibly busy, but we’re doing it.

“The order base has quadrupled in the last couple of months - it's gone ballistic.

“We sent out samples to five different companies at the start of the year and by May they had obviously tasted it because orders started coming in.

“Just to put it into perspective, we’ve taken £60,000 of orders in the last three weeks, which is what we’d normally take in a year.

“I physically have to take the stock to another factory to get it palate wrapped and then drive it to the delivery unit. And because I can’t fit it all in the van in one go, I have to make multiple journeys.”

He added: “It has gone crazy. We started out and growth has always been steady.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and graft to build it up, and still does.

"It’s all a learning curve. Trying to manage the sudden growth at this time is the challenge now."

It’s inevitable the company will have to leave its existing premises on Rowley's Park in Shotton and Carl is hoping to secure a council grant to move to a bigger unit, possibly at Deeside Industrial Park, and take on permanent staff.

He said: "It’s a lot of work on our shoulders. My wife is company secretary but has a full time job so we put in a lot of hours.

“We’re a small business and we’re getting to a point where we’ll need to move premises.

“Going forward we’ll need to take staff on permanently and they will need training. Grant assistance

from the council will be crucial to us in the long-term.”

Carl says he is looking forward to making his Llangollen Food Festival debut and will be bringing confectionery for visitors to sample that remains exclusive to the Precious Chocolates brand.