Wrexham financial planner strikes gold

A financial planner has become one of the youngest in the UK to achieve a top qualification known as the gold standard in his profession.

Gwyn Edwards,27, of Wrexham-based Hadlow Edwards Wealth Management, has passed his Chartered Financial Planner exams.

Gwyn runs the London office of Hadlow Edwards which is a Principal Partner Practice of the FTSE 100 Company St James’s Place Wealth Management, one of the UK’s largest wealth management organisations which looks after client funds of £83 bn.

It’s a mark of Gwyn’s achievement that according to the latest Chartered Insurance Institute figures, which oversees the Chartered Financial Planner qualifications, only 17 per cent of the 25,000 financial planners in the UK hold the title.

The average national age for achieving the qualification is 47.

He also has the distinction of being part of only the second father and son duo within St James’s Place to have the qualification.

His father, Medwyn Edwards, who founded Hadlow Edwards with joint owner Warren Hadlow in 2000, already holds it.

Gwyn heads up Hadlow Edwards’ Mayfair office.