'World leader' Ewloe firm celebrates its 35th birthday

A family firm celebrating 35 years in business has been hailed as a ‘world leader’.

Alyn and Deeside Labour MP Mark Tami visited the Ewloe headquarters of TDC Services to see first-hand how the company has grown from an early side-line business into an international exporter of high-tech cleaning systems.

He was met by owner and founder David Catherall, a mechanical engineer who invented a ground-breaking system for the cleaning out of huge reactor vessels in the pharmaceutical industry.

Known as the TDC Hydrodynamic Cleaning System, it has now been exported all over the globe, including China, the US, Ireland and Switzerland.

Conservative estimates suggest it is saving pharmaceutical companies around £750,000 a year on their drug vessel cleaning bills.

Mark Tami MP said: “I’m really pleased to be here and to help David, Stephanie and their staff celebrate 35 years in business. It’s absolutely wonderful to see, once again, British products and British engineering leading the way.

“If there is one thing we are good at it’s looking at what the problem is and how we can solve it.

“What David has done with his incredible hydrodynamic cleaning system is nothing short of astounding and shows just what can be achieved with a bit of thought and talent.

“The company is a world leader in its field and it’s fantastic to see.”

David, 68, who is also a deputy Lieutenant of Clwyd, and his wife Stephanie, who is the company secretary, explained to Mr Tami how the company was formed 35 years ago.

David, whose son Jonathan also plays a key part in the business, said: “I used to work with my father, Ted Catherall, who was a haulier.

“As a side-line I sold high pressure jet washers to haulage companies. It was so successful we set up as TDC Services and expanded from there.

“We chose the name TDC as it stands for Ted and Dave Catherall. It’s also an acronym, in engineering terms, for ‘Top Dead Centre’ and relates to the position of a piston when it is at its furthest point from the crankshaft.

“We have seen the company grow, but I never wanted to grow too big. I was once told by a very successful businessman that if you are moving into business - get big, get niche or get out. I decided to get niche.

“The company was established in 1982 and we moved into our Ewloe HQ and showroom in 1988 after it was purpose built for us. We now supply anything from vacuum cleaners to our own hydrodynamic cleaning system.

“We employ nine people at Ewloe and I’m delighted at just how loyal and dedicated our team is. One of our engineers has just retired after 38 years of service with TDC Services and our haulage company that.

“Our receptionist has been with us since the Ewloe HQ and showroom building opened in 1988 and other staff members have been with us for more than 25 years too. They have all worked incredibly hard and they have all shared in the company’s success.”

He added: “We are now exporting the TDC Hydrodynamic Cleaning System all over the world including our most recent breakthrough into China.”