Teenagers sign up for apprenticeships with Wrexham's JCB

Three new apprentices have joined JCB Transmissions in Wrexham as the company steps up investment in its Young Talent programme to record levels.

This year, JCB is ploughing £7.5 million into recruiting young people into the business to help meet future growth – triple the amount invested in the scheme when it started four years ago.

It means of the 168 people who are joining JCB, a total of 117 are apprentices – the biggest ever single intake of apprentices in the 71 year history of JCB.

A number are Higher Apprentices who will go on to take degrees, learning while they earn and avoiding the need to incur costly student loans.

It brings to £20 million the amount the company has invested in its Young Talent programme over the past four years – an initiative which has seen around 550 graduates and engineers join the business.

The news comes as JCB prepares to open up applications for its 2018 programme on Monday, October 2.

The trio who have just started at JCB Transmissions are Alfie Beeson, Cameron Pemberton and Tomas Davies.

Alfie, 18, of Wrexham, who has joined on a three-year machinist apprenticeship, said: “I went to college last year and started an engineering course, which I liked.

”But I realised I would rather be getting paid and learning at the same time, which is why I applied for the job at JCB. I am working on CNC and lathe machines under the supervision of a mentor.

”The learning curve is pretty high but because of the support you get you don't feel out of your depth.”

Cameron Pemberton, 16, also of Wrexham, is on a four year higher apprenticeship.

His role involves carrying out durability and chemical tests on all the metals JCB uses in its machines.

He said: “I joined straight from school - Ysgol Morgan Llwyd - because I was interested in engineering and wanted to follow a career in that subject.

”JCB has a great reputation so when I found out they were inviting people to apply for apprenticeships I jumped at the chance.

”I am hoping to work my way up the career ladder and progress to supervisor and manager over the next few years - there is plenty of scope for that progression here.”

Tomas Davies, also 16, of Wrexham, finished his schooling at Ysgol Clywedog earlier this year and successfully applied for the three-year machinist apprenticeship at JCB Transmissions.

He said: “It is such a big company and well-known everywhere that I knew it was the right move to make.

”There are plenty of opportunities to have a very successful career here and pick up a very valuable qualification along the way.

“The fact I am earning money as well is a major factor. None of my other friends are earning while they are studying.”