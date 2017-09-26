Son inspires Wrexham mum to launch vegan cake business

A mum has launched a new business making vegan cakes just a year after she turned her back on animal products.

Mum of three Rachel Burns, 51, from Bwlchgwyn, near Wrexham, was inspired to become a vegan herself by one of her sons who has strong views on the subject.

She set up Rachel's Vegan Cakes in January and supplies her homemade products to a network of local restaurants and bars across the region.

Now she's been given a boost by the Llangollen Food Festival which has agreed to provide her with a showcase in its products section at this year's 20th anniversary event on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15.

It's a big deal for Rachel because the event is now one of the highlights in the UK's culinary calendar and has been hailed as one of the top 10 food festivals in the UK by the Daily Telegraph and the Independent newspapers.

She said: “The organisers were offering a few free places for new producers to celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary. To be honest I never thought I’d have a chance and was amazed when I heard I’d been granted a space.

“As a new business it’s exciting and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m nervous but in an excited way. I’m absolutely convinced my business can work.

“There is a real need for vegan friendly food. And not only vegans, but people who have an intolerance to dairy products too.”

Rachel became a vegan herself so she could be sure to cook suitable food her 29-year-old vegan son Matt when he called.

She said: “I wanted to ensure I always had something to offer Matt that he could eat when he called and looked at how I could make cakes and sweets. For me it was more of a scientific experiment.

“I’ve always worked in catering, but baking products for vegans made me realise just what you can do with different ingredients. We don’t need to use dairy or animal products to make good food and that led me down the path towards becoming a vegan myself.”

Rachel works as a school catering manager, but has always harboured a desire to run her own business.

One of her customers is Chris Spray, the proprietor of The Boathouse at Chirk.

He said: “We sample locally produced food as often as we can and I’m delighted to say we have a growing reputation when it comes to the vegan and vegetarian friendly food on our menu.

“However, we won’t buy a product just because it’s for vegans, it has to taste good.”

“We only want top quality homemade food and Rachel’s Vegan Cakes certainly tick all the boxes.”

"Veganism is growing and Rachel has launched her business at just the right time.”

Llangollen Food Festival committee member Phil Davies said: "We will be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year and we wanted to celebrate by providing a shop window for new products as a way of giving something back.

"We're confident it's going to be one of the biggest and best events in our history. We'll have around 120 stallholders so there will be an abundance of fine food and drink to choose from."

Rachel Burns and Chris Spray, proprietor of The Boathouse at Chirk pub and restaurant