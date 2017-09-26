Oh baby, Wrexham's Ceri knows what you like!

A go-ahead mum has set up a new business selling bespoke baby and toddler products and now has customers as far afield as France and New Zealand.

Ceri Roberts, 36, who works as an administrator at the Next store in Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham, had difficulty finding items with the name of her newborn son, Gethyn.

Armed with a degree in fashion and textiles fro the University of Brisol, Ceri decided she could plug the gap in the market for made-to-order commercial baby products.

She is now supplying customers across the UK with bespoke baby and toddler products such as memory blankets and fairy tooth pillows and has even sent packages of orders to customers in France and New Zealand.

Ceri said: “I have always lived in Wrexham, but went to Bristol to do my degree. When I came home after graduating I got a job and never really did much with my degree.

“My partner, Russell, and I had our son who we named Gethyn, who is now four, but I simply couldn’t find garments or products with that name and spelling. I thought hang on, I’ve got a degree in textiles why don’t I make my own?

“So I used Gethyn’s baby clothes and textile-based play items to make a memory blanket with his name, date of birth and birth weight, which was 7lb 7oz, on it.

“My brother saw what I’d done and asked me to make a memory blanket for his three sons, using their old baby clothes. Friends then started asking me to make them memory blankets and other items and it’s just took off from there.

“I set up a Facebook page, which I called ‘madebymelittleg’, the ‘g’ standing for my son Gethyn, and it’s really taken off.”

Ceri now splits her time between working at Next and sewing and working from home while she expands her fledgling business.

But despite her growing business, Ceri has no plans to leave her office administrator job at Next in Eagles Meadow.

The former Ysgol Morgan Llwyd pupil said: “It suits me perfectly and I love the job. I’ve been with Next for 10 years this October. Working 14 hours a week means I have plenty of time to be at home with Gethyn and gives me lots of time to sew and make my products.”