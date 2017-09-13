Office extension boost for expanding Wrexham online sports supplier

The ongoing success of a local online sports equipment retailer has seen it officially open an office extension required to house the firm’s rapidly-expanding team.

Net World Sports has just completed a five-month overhaul of its home on Wrexham Industrial Estate which has seen the construction of a new 3,000 square foot extension to its existing office building.

The refurbishment project, which also includes the installation of a second kitchen area along with additional meeting rooms, brings the total office space to just under 6,500 square foot.

It was a planned, but necessary addition for the firm, which is in the process of a summer recruitment round that will see around 20 new members of staff hired.

The new extension has been earmarked as home for the firm’s growing marketing, design, web content, web development, and purchasing teams.

Established in 2009, Net World Sports moved to its current North Wales base from across the border in Shropshire back in November 2014, initially renting 50,000 square foot of warehouse and office space, before buying the entire site outright late last year, a move which nearly trebled capacity to 120,000 square foot.

With the business going from strength-to-strength – the company sells more than 100,000 of its FORZA goals every year and is recognised as the second fastest-growing privately-owned business in Wales by the prestigious Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 list, all from a single Wrexham base – the renovation project was a necessity to keep up with its ever-expanding team and to allow for future growth.

Around 80 people currently work at Net World Sports, but the firm is expecting to hit the 100-employee milestone in a matter of weeks, with current vacancies available in practically every department, not just in the office but in the warehouse too.

The office extension project has been overseen by Charlie Errington, operations manager at Net World Sports, who said: “In the time I’ve worked here, Net World Sports has grown from just four members of staff to almost 100. The last couple of years in particular have seen our team expand at a rapid rate.

“Even when we first moved to our current site from the previous base just outside Oswestry, we knew that we were growing so quickly that we’d soon require additional room here too.

“Buying the site last year and trebling the total space enabled us to extend firstly our warehouse capacity and now open this fantastic new office extension.

“Our aim now is to keep growing and keep hiring even more great people to help us achieve more success, both here in the UK and in our overseas markets.

“We’re actually in the process of hiring around 20 extra pairs of hands across all departments. While we’re already looking at options for the next phase of our expansion, where we hope to accommodate even more staff, in-house facilities, and warehouse space – it’s a very exciting time indeed!”