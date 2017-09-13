Buckley photographer Melissa Cross in running for award

An award-winning photographer is in the frame for another accolade.

Flintshire photographer Melissa Cross, owner of Ginger Pixie, has been shortlisted in the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce Recognition Awards 2017.

Melissa, from Buckley, has been named as a finalist in the Customer Excellence category, which recognises businesses who excel in customer care and service.

The accolade comes just two years after Melissa launched her own corporate photography business – Ginger Pixie - after working for 10 years as a press and media photographer in North Wales and Cheshire.

The 42-year- old mum-of- one said: “When I launched Ginger Pixie two years ago, I wanted to not only take great photographs for my clients, but to create a first-class customer experience from start to finish, so to be recognised for my work in this area is such an honour.”

Melissa is no stranger to awards, having already scooped eight bronze awards with the Guild of Photographers, and Ginger Pixie continues to go from strength-to- strength, with Melissa recently moving the company into a custom-built, state-of-the-art home office – The Pixie Pad.

She can also boast of rubbing shoulders with royalty after being commissioned to photograph Prince Charles by one of her new clients Moneypenny based in Wrexham.

She added: “It was a real leap of faith for me to leave behind a successful career as a press photographer and set up my own photography company, but Ginger Pixie is exceeding all my expectations.

“It’s been a fantastic two years, I’ve secured some big clients, expanded to launch The Pixie Pad, and even photographed royalty, which was a real privilege.

“I absolutely love what I do, so this award nomination really is the icing on the cake for me.”

Melissa, who has a HND in photography, works with a number of clients across North Wales and Cheshire, including Hanson Cement, Gladstone Library, Flintshire County Council, Wrexham County Council, DRB in Deeside and Jackson Fire and Security in Mold.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chester on October 13.