Newly qualified solicitor at Wrexham legal firm GHP

An experienced lawyer within the dispute resolution and employment department at one of the area’s largest law firms has been admitted as a solicitor after taking an alternative route to get there.

Gwyn Edwards joined GHP Legal, with offices in Wrexham, Oswestry, Llangollen and Chirk, last year.

The firm, which is accustomed to supporting budding lawyers through its trainee solicitor training programme, backed their most recently qualified solicitor through the process of cross-qualification from his previous status as a chartered legal executive.

Gwyn began his legal career with a firm of solicitors in Chester where he dealt with a broad range of litigation, employment and family law issues.

He became a chartered legal executive in 2016 and shortly afterwards joined GHP Legal.

Chartered legal executives have largely the same rights and powers as solicitors but recent changes by the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority meant that Gwyn was able to augment his established experience and qualifications by undertaking an intensive eight-day course to be admitted as a solicitor.

He now hopes to progress further to become a solicitor-advocate which will give him the same rights as barristers to represent clients in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“The partners at GHP Legal have supported me throughout the process, which has been fantastic,” says Gwyn.

GHP Legal training partner, Nathan Wright, said: “As a firm our aim is to embrace change and stand at the forefront of it.

“Whether that is training, legislation or general legal procedures and practices, this is what has enabled us to build the enviable reputation we have today.”

“We have been happy to support Gwyn in becoming admitted as a fully qualified solicitor.”