Wrexham finance firm lends helping hand to Nepal's 'Brick Children'

A charity which helps some of Nepal’s most impoverished children receive an education has thanked a finance firm for a cash boost.

The Brick Children School treasurer Terry Wales met with Hadlow Edwards wealth management director Medwyn Edwards to share with him the good work the charity does.

The Wrexham-based charity was set up more than a decade ago and supports migrant families working in the brick fields of the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal.

Its primary aim is to provide education and healthcare for the child labourers, generally from the aged three to 11, offering time away from their harsh working life and a chance to be a child for a part of their working day.

The charity also works with their parents, providing literacy and skills training in a bid to improve the fortunes and future of the whole family. Medwyn first heard about The Brick Children School via the Wrexham Yale Rotary Club of which he is a member.

His firm in Regent Street in Wrexham is a Principal Partner Practice of St James’s Place, which is one of the UK’s largest wealth management organisations and looks after client funds amounting to £83bn.

A charitable arm called the St James’s Place Foundation offers grants to a range of different charities every year.

Medwyn was so impressed with the work of The Brick Children School that he encouraged the community project to apply for one of the foundation grants and they secured £1,000 towards the cause.

He also ensured a further cash boost earlier in the year by donating £500 from the proceeds of the money they saved from not sending clients Christmas cards, but using the money to benefit worthwhile projects instead.

Medwyn said: “You can’t fail to be touched by the fantastic and dedicated work which The Brick Children School does.

“What appealed to me is that it helps such poor and needy families in a very practical way by giving parents and their children a chance to improve their lives for themselves.

“It’s a terrific cause and if we can help the charity in some small way continue the much valued and effective work it does, then I am pleased about that.”

Terry, a retired headteacher from Wrexham, said: “We are very grateful to companies such as Hadlow Edwards who are willing to support us and think what we are trying to do is worthy of their support.

“It’s very hard for us to understand the struggles and hardship these families endure. I have travelled to the area and seen it first-hand.

“The parents are earning very low wages and are there working tirelessly all day, making bricks, in an effort to feed their family. Life is very tough for them and has been compounded by the 2015 earthquakes which struck the region.

“The Brick Children School gives their children access to an education and also some basic healthcare too. For many of them, the meal they receive while they are there is the only decent one they will get all day so it works on many different levels.

“For these children, the school is a bit like an oasis; it’s a chance for them to be children for a little while and get away from the difficulties they experience in their lives. It’s a super place.”