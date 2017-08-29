National award for eco-friendly Wrexham shopping centre

An eco-friendly shopping centre that's slashed electricity consumption by nearly a third has won a major national award.

The Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham will be among the winners at the Green Apple Awards to be presented at the Houses of Parliament in London on November 6.

The centre, which is being recognised in the energy management category, will also go forward to vie for a title at the Green World Awards in 2018.

The organisers have promised to plant 100 trees in Eagles Meadow's name over the next 12 months in partnership with the Green Earth Appeal and the United Nations Billion Trees Project.

The news has delighted Eagles Meadow manager Kevin Critchley, who along with operations manager Stuart Bellis has masterminded the drive to turn it into the greenest shopping centre in Wales.

Over the past few years Eagles Meadow has cut the amount of daily waste from shops and restaurants, which ends up in environment-damaging landfill, from 160 tonnes a year to zero.

At the same time the centre has reduced the amount of water it uses by over a third and trimmed its electricity bill by 32 per cent.

Kevin said: “When I first came here in 2009 it was one of my top priorities to reduce the centre’s environmental impact.

“We started by looking closely at the amount of waste we send to landfill which is a very unsustainable way of disposal.

“Eight years ago the centre was producing 250 tonnes of waste. Of that 90 tonnes was recycled, but 160 tonnes was sent to landfill equating to a recycling rate of only 36 per cent.

“We’ve since put in a lot of work on looking at other ways of doing things and, thanks to the co-operation of our retailers and the way they carefully segregate the various types of waste, there have been gradual increases in the amount being recycled.

“The cardboard waste is baled up and sent away to a cardboard mill for re-use and it’s the same process with the waste glass.

“We have also introduced food recycling with the restaurants and caterers collecting up the waste in special containers.”