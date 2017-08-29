Mold digital PR agency Outwrite on shortlist for awards

A Mold-based digital PR agency has been shortlisted for a record four awards by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Outwrite PR, which scooped gold for best integrated PR campaign from the CIPR Cymru Wales awards in 2016, is now up for four gongs in the 2017 CIPR PRide awards.

A Facebook campaign that helped recruitment in construction, and work to promote a foodservice group in specialist retail and catering media, are among its shortlisted entries.

The agency has been listed in three categories in the CIPR Wales region and one in the north west of England region.

Its video-based campaign for Ruthin civil engineering firm Jones Bros was viewed more than 17,000 times and is up for best use of digital and best STEM – science, technology, engineering, and maths – campaign.

A bespoke trade media relations project for UK-wide buying group Fairway Foodservice is up against four others in the best corporate and business communication campaign category.

In the North West region, the PR and content marketing agency has been shortlisted for best issues and crisis communications campaign.

Outwrite’s founder and managing director Tracy North said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for four awards.

“These awards are judged by our peers, so it’s particularly pleasing to have our work thought of so highly by independent PR and marketing professionals.

“Outwrite has evolved into a fully-fledged digital PR agency. We invest heavily in training and developing our people to be at the leading edge of digital communications.

“To be shortlisted in four categories means it’s paying off.

“We’re fortunate to work with clients who give us freedom to be creative so we can produce the best results for them.”

The news is the latest in a run of awards successes for the agency in 2017. Outwrite has also been shortlisted for best integrated communications campaign at the PRmoment.com awards and best B2B integrated communications campaign at the Prolific North awards in Manchester.

Richard Ellison, marketing manager at Fairway Foodservice, said: “The team has shown a real commitment to being our PR agency and as well as attending events, they has taken the time to get under the skin of our organisation.”

Outwrite’s clients include housing association Grwp Cynefin, Wynne Construction, Mold-based chemicals firm Synthite, and engineering, planning and environmental specialists Caulmert.