Young mum lands top job at Wrexham fashion store

A stylish young mum has landed the top job at a fashion store.

Claire Lilley, 33, has just been appointed as the new manager of H&M at the Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham where she's in charge of a team of 13 full and part time staff..

And in ensuring everything runs as smoothly as possible she’s able to call on around 15 years’ experience in retailing.

Claire, who lives in Wrexham, said: “I’m originally from Kettering in Northamptonshire and when I left school at 16 my very first job was as a waitress over there.

“I did that for a couple of years before starting as a floor manager for a big DIY store in Kettering.

“After gaining some valuable experience of retailing there I got a job with a nursing agency and spent three years with them as a recruitment consultant.

“About six years ago I moved to Wrexham and worked for a while for a family friend at a busy corner shop in Overton.

“Just over three years ago I landed a job in administration at the H&M store in Eagles Meadow where I eventually moved on to the sales side and gradually worked my way up through the ranks.

“Just before becoming overall store manager I was in charge of the men’s and children’s department.”

Claire added: “It’s great to finally be in charge of the whole store and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m working with a fantastic team of staff and really enjoy being based in Eagles Meadow which is very busy and has a very friendly atmosphere to it. It’s also great for families, especially since the addition of the play park which is quite near our store.

“That’s made a lot of difference and is full of children enjoying themselves, especially at weekends.

“I suppose it could be difficult coping with a job like this and looking after a small child, especially as Pete also works full-time in the mobile phone industry, but H&M are really supportive and help pay for a nursery place for Lincoln a couple of times a week.

“I also get quite a bit of help from my mum.”

To ease the pressures of a hard day’s work Claire loves to carry on camping at North Wales coastal beauty spots.

She added: “For the past five years or so my fiancé Pete and I have been really into camping breaks.

“Along with our little boy Lincoln, who is nearly two, we usually go places along the coast of North Wales and our favourite is Shell Island near Harlech.”