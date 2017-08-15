Wrexham economy boosted by council and business partnership deal

Wrexham’s economy has received a boost thanks to a successful partnership between the council and a local business.

RW Hough & Sons Ltd is carrying out improvement work to Wrexham Council’s housing stock.

It’s part of the council’s extensive modernisation project to ensure properties achieve the Welsh Government’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard by 2020.

Contractors who carry out housing improvement work for the council are required to commit to community benefit schemes, ensuring the local area benefits from the investment.

Director Ian Nash explains how their partnership with the council has benefitted Wrexham.

“We have a long-standing and successful relationship with Wrexham Council, and are currently carrying out external wall insulation and re-roofing work to properties in Acton and Coedpoeth.

“We’re also plastering new kitchens and bathrooms.

“During the Coedpoeth phase of work, we rented office-space at Plas Pentwyn Community Centre and encouraged use of the excellent community facilities – purchasing supplies from local businesses and using local shops, petrol stations and so on.”

Mr Nash adds: “We employ around 50 people, all of whom live in the county borough.

“We’ve also taken on a modern apprentice who studies at Coleg Cambria, and we’ve given work experience to two other students from the college.

“As well as these economic benefits, our partnership with Wrexham Council has led to a number of successful community projects.

“We’ve helped refurbish the activity garden at Tapley Children’s House in Acton, and helped improve the Flying Starts building in Caia Park.

“We’ve organised community open days in Coedpoeth and Acton, offering local tenants a chance to come and discuss the work being carried out to their properties.

“Contributing something positive back into the communities we are working in has been a priority for us, and we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved thanks to our partnership with Wrexham Council.”

The council is investing a record £54m on housing improvement work in 2017/18.

This includes a £7.5m Major Repairs Allowance grant – awarded by the Welsh Government to help achieve the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

The investment has led to a number of successful community benefit schemes.

More than 60 apprentices have been taken on by council contractors and over 70 staff have been given full or part-time employment.

And more than £63,000 has been donated as cash or in-kind to organisations or projects within Wales.

Lead member for Housing, Cllr David Griffiths, said: “This is the third year in a row we’ve broken the record for investment on improving our social housing stock.

“We’re modernising tenants’ homes across the county borough and it is vital that as much of this investment as possible is pumped back into our local economy and communities.

“It’s encouraging to see that we’ve been able to develop successful partnerships with a number of local businesses, and that career opportunities and community facilities have been able to benefit as a result.”