Shotton company Rubicon earns seal of approval from customer watchdog

A garden room company has become the first of its kind to win the seal of approval from a customer watchdog.

The Buy With Confidence scheme, run by Trading Standards teams around the UK, has welcomed Deeside-based Rubicon Garden Rooms as a member.

It links consumers with local businesses that have given their commitment to trading fairly and honestly. Every business is vetted and undergoes a series of detailed checks before being approved as a member of the scheme.

Flintshire councillor Chris Bithell visited Rubicon’s HQ in Shotton to present the company’s founder and managing director John Lyon with a certificate showing that Rubicon is now an accredited member of the Buy with Confidence scheme.

Rubicon is the only construction firm of its kind in North Wales that has been accredited by the consumer protection scheme.

The company has more than 10 years of experience in the building industry, and specialises in the manufacture and installation of garden buildings to create home offices, annexes for older relatives and teenagers, hobby rooms, music and art studios, and leisure buildings.

John said: “It is important to us that our customers know that they can trust us - we operate fairly, honestly and to a strict code of conduct.

“That’s why we applied to join the Buy With Confidence scheme as it’s an independent validation of our services and the quality of our buildings and construction methods.

“The team at Trading Standards selected some of our customers and spoke to them about the work we have carried out, looked at all our audit trails, checked that all staff had been Disclosure and Barring Service certified and satisfied themselves about many other aspects of the business.

“They went through everything in detail - this hasn’t been a simple exercise, but I am delighted that we passed their comprehensive checks.”

Buy With Confidence is the largest scheme of its kind nationally and was set up to weed out rogue traders. It is administered by local authority Trading Standards teams to ensure it is independent, protecting the rights of both consumers and businesses.

Councillor Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, said: “I am delighted that Rubicon Garden Rooms has become a member of the Buy With Confidence scheme.

“This accreditation will inspire confidence in potential customers in the company’s ability deliver excellent customer service, and that it operates fairly and honestly.

“It has also been very interesting to visit Rubicon’s showroom in Shotton and hear about the company’s achievements and plans for expansion in the coming months. It is always good to hear about successful companies here in Flintshire. I wish them all the best in the future”