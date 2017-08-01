New Wrexham office for LBW chartered accountants

A fast-growing accountancy firm has launched a Wrexham branch after significantly growing its North Wales client base.

LBW Chartered Accountants, which is headquartered in Bromborough on the Wirral, now has offices on Chester Street.

Mark Hughes, who is responsible for business development in North Wales and the surrounding area, joined LBW in 2016, having spent 30 years with a high street bank in the town.

He said: “I’ve lived in Wrexham all of my working life and have worked alongside Lee Webster, LBW’s managing director, and his team for more than 15 years.

“Similarly to LBW, I have been assisting local businesses owners with financial and non-financial aspects of their business to help them grow.

“As a member of a team with a refreshing approach to accountancy, I’m excited to be introducing further businesses in North Wales and the borders to LBW's pro-active service.

“I have seen first-hand the positive impact LBW has made on clients that I have known for many years, helping them to mitigate tax and structure their plans.”

The Wrexham office will be able to offer small and medium-sized businesses in the region taxation, accountancy and financial advice.

This includes a ‘TaxSave’ initiative, with guaranteed service levels and fixed price solutions.

Lee Webster, founder and managing director of LBW Chartered Accountants, said: “Opening our second branch is a real landmark for the firm.

“Our professional standards throughout the company, combined with our simple and clear communication with all our clients, is the reason for our success.

“The new office makes us more accessible to our North Wales-based clients and other businesses in the region.”