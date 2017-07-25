Chartered accountants Whittingham Riddell in Wrexham open new office

A chartered accountants new office in Wrexham has been officially opened.

Andrew Tweedie, Wrexham office partner at Whittingham Riddell, said: “We were proud to celebrate the official opening of our new Wrexham office on the Wrexham Technology Park with professionals from the local business community.”

The Wrexham team previously based at Grove Park Road moved to Unit 1, Edison Court, Ellice Way, at the beginning of June.

Before the team relocated, their new office underwent a full renovation full renovation to modernise the building and bring it in line visually with the firm’s three other offices in Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Newtown.

Unit 1 Edison Court is just a short drive from Grove Park Road, but has the benefit of easy access from both Wrexham town centre and the A483.

The team’s new home includes a modern open plan office space with a large private boardroom and meeting room, as well as ample parking for visiting clients and employees.

Andrew added: “We have spent considerable time planning our office move and the benefits of the new office are already very apparent.”